SCRANTON -- There will soon be another option for moms to deliver babies in Lackawanna County. Officials announced Tuesday morning that Geisinger Community Medical Center is getting maternity care.

Geisinger said it is investing $15 million to bring a maternity center to the medical center in Scranton as part of its Women and Children's Institute.

The plan is to start delivering babies in 2019.

For years, Moses Taylor Hospital has been the only maternity option in Scranton.