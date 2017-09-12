Flyers Promoting ‘White Nationalism’ Found Posted in Downtown Sunbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY -- Police in Northumberland County say flyers promoting white nationalism were found posted around Sunbury’s downtown. The Sunbury police chief says this isn't the first time posters of that nature have been left in the city.

The chief said a resident brought them to the police station after finding them around 8 a.m Tuesday.

They show a white family together with phrases such as “We have the right to exist” and “Diversity means less white people.”

“I'm offended,” said Dot Olley from Northumberland.

At McGuigan's Restaurant in Sunbury's downtown, Olley and other diners were appalled.

“I just think it's sad really. People can't get along better. It sounds like a trite thing to say, but that's the way it seems to me,” said Mike Olley.

“We're breeding hate in this country, even between our Democrats and Republicans,” said Jeff Levan from Sunbury. “I don't want to hear this anymore. I love you all. I was a Democrat. I'm Republican now.”

Also on the flyers were websites for the alt-right movement.

Last month, an alt-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia turned deadly when a man attending it crashed his car into a crowd of people who were opposing the gathering.

“I can't stand this hatred that we're showing each other. There's no reason for it,” said Levan.

According to the police chief, this is not the first time flyers promoting white nationalism were found in Sunbury. Similar fliers were found posted in the city back in December.

But others in Sunbury say even if the flyers may seem offensive to some, people still have the right to free speech.

“It is what it is. It's a free country. It's someone's opinion and you can take it for what it's worth, you know?” said Lee Dunkelberger from Sunbury.