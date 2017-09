WILLIAMSPORT — A convicted thief on the run after slipping off his ankle bracelet has been caught.

Police in Lycoming County said they found Anthony Wolf, 24, passed out along Steam Valley Road near Cogan Station Tuesday night.

Police said Wolf cut off his monitoring bracelet at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Memorial Avenue in Williamsport.

Wolf was serving a prison sentence of 6-23 months for burglary and theft, authorities said.