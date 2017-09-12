Car Plummets off Expressway in Scranton
SCRANTON — A car plummeted off the North Scranton Expressway onto a road below but the driver only had minor injuries.
Police say the driver lost control around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, hit the guide rail, a railroad bridge, then ended up on its roof on Court Street below.
Police in Scranton have not said what led to the crash.
41.410235 -75.660953
1 Comment
seen it all
What wrecker service doesn’t right the car before towing ? , the possibility of major fuel loss, oil from all components and other contaminants is so much higher as welll as the possibility of the car not being stable on the rollback and not anchored for towing properly. ! Oh it;s Scranton .