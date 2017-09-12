Car Plummets off Expressway in Scranton

Posted 11:57 am, September 12, 2017, by

SCRANTON — A car plummeted off the North Scranton Expressway onto a road below but the driver only had minor injuries.

Police say the driver lost control around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, hit the guide rail, a railroad bridge, then ended up on its roof on Court Street below.

Police in Scranton have not said what led to the crash.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • seen it all

    What wrecker service doesn’t right the car before towing ? , the possibility of major fuel loss, oil from all components and other contaminants is so much higher as welll as the possibility of the car not being stable on the rollback and not anchored for towing properly. ! Oh it;s Scranton .

    Reply Report comment