Back Mountain Native Says New Home in Florida Keys was Likely Destroyed

ORLANDO — People in Florida are still reeling from the destruction brought on by Hurricane Irma. Some of them are originally from our area.

Back Mountain native Jay Lefkoski said he still remembers the first time he visited the Florida Keys. He said he knew from then on, he never wanted to leave.

We spoke with Jay from our bureau in Wilkes-Barre over the internet.

“The first time I went there, I knew I was going to move because it’s just everything about it, the people we met as soon as we got there. They’re all family,” Jay said.

But now, the home and neighborhood that Jay fell in love with in Marathon, Florida are likely destroyed.

A neighbor sent him pictures of the neighborhood with ruined homes. He also read in the newspaper that his development was wrecked.

“Our neighborhood was right by the ocean. It was right in line with the heaviest winds, I guess. (The newspaper) said (the hurricane) completely destroyed it, our Ocean Breeze Park,” Jay said.

Jay left his home last Wednesday, grabbing special family pictures and sentimental jewelry.

Now, he is staying with his wife and 3-year-old daughter at his father’s house in Orlando.

“We don’t have any power right now at my dad’s house, it seems like a lot of people around us do though,” Jay said.

He said even though they do not have any electricity in Orlando, at least they have each other and the support from people in Luzerne County.

“It’s really nice. Thanks, guys, being on Facebook and talking to a lot of them is just helpful,” Jay said.

Jay said if there is another bright side to his story, FEMA has been especially helpful to him and his family.