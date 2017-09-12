Abington Heights Teachers on Strike

Posted 11:26 am, September 12, 2017, by

CLARKS SUMMIT — Teachers in one of the largest school districts in our area hit the picket lines Tuesday morning. There is no school in the Abington Heights School District.

We found teachers picketing outside South Abington Elementary School in the Clarks Summit area.

Negotiations failed between teachers and the district last week.

The big differences between the two sides are pay raises and health care.

The district wants teachers to contribute to that health care, the union doesn’t want any changes.

There is no word yet how long the strike will last.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s