Abington Heights Teachers on Strike

CLARKS SUMMIT — Teachers in one of the largest school districts in our area hit the picket lines Tuesday morning. There is no school in the Abington Heights School District.

We found teachers picketing outside South Abington Elementary School in the Clarks Summit area.

Negotiations failed between teachers and the district last week.

Abington Heights SD will be closed Sept. 12 as a result of the teacher union strike. The union has not disclosed the length of the strike. — Abington Heights (@CometsAH) September 11, 2017

The big differences between the two sides are pay raises and health care.

The district wants teachers to contribute to that health care, the union doesn’t want any changes.

There is no word yet how long the strike will last.