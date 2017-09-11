Watch Live: Hurricane Irma Coverage
Hurricane Tracker: Follow Irma’s Powerful Path

Vietnam Veteran Receives Overdue Medals

Posted 12:39 pm, September 11, 2017, by

FRACKVILLE -- A Vietnam veteran from Schuylkill County got a special honor Monday morning receiving military medals he earned decades ago, including the Purple Heart.

Paul Martin of Frackville was wounded three times in some of the fiercest battles in Vietnam. U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright's office worked to get Martin his medals after his military records were lost.

Martin said this isn't about him.

"It was terrible, all the guys suffered bad. The people that didn't make it. That's what this is about right here, all my brothers and sisters who didn't make it home," Martin.

Martin has helped lead an effort putting up more than 300 banners honoring hometown heroes in Frackville. Martin got the proper credit Monday for being one of those heroes.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s