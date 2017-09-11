Vietnam Veteran Receives Overdue Medals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRACKVILLE -- A Vietnam veteran from Schuylkill County got a special honor Monday morning receiving military medals he earned decades ago, including the Purple Heart.

Paul Martin of Frackville was wounded three times in some of the fiercest battles in Vietnam. U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright's office worked to get Martin his medals after his military records were lost.

Martin said this isn't about him.

"It was terrible, all the guys suffered bad. The people that didn't make it. That's what this is about right here, all my brothers and sisters who didn't make it home," Martin.

Martin has helped lead an effort putting up more than 300 banners honoring hometown heroes in Frackville. Martin got the proper credit Monday for being one of those heroes.