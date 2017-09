Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE -- Police are looking for the person suspected of two burglaries in Lackawanna County.

Police say someone broke into Al's Quik Stop on Wheeler Avenue in Dunmore just before 1 a.m. Monday.

The same person is also believed to have broken into The Beer and Smoke Store in Dickson City around 1:30 a.m.

Police say the thief got away with some cash and cigarettes.