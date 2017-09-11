Two Charged in Woman’s Shooting Death after Drug Deal Dispute

.@WNEP BREAKING PSP Tunkhannock Arrests two men charging them with homicide after alleged drug deal goes bad. pic.twitter.com/voVCQhceoo — Dave Bohman (@DBohmanWNEP) September 11, 2017

FALLS TOWNSHIP — Two men face homicide charges after the shooting death of a woman from Susquehanna County during an alleged drug deal.

State police said Micale Gumpper, 23, of Uniondale, died from a gunshot wound during a drug deal along Route 92 in Wyoming County Sunday night.

Jesse Long, 21, of Pittston, is charged with an open count of homicide.

Troopers said the victim and her boyfriend were following Long’s car in a van on Route 92 after a dispute over a drug deal at the River Crest housing development.

Long, who was a passenger in the car, began to fire several rounds from a handgun and one of the shots struck Gumpper in the front of the head as she was seated in the van. She was taken to Tyler Memorial Hospital and then flown to Geisinger-CMC in Scranton where she died from her injuries.

David Bohner, 24, of Tunkhannock, was the driver of the car and also faces an open count of homicide.

Developing story; check back for updates.