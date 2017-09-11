Watch Live: Hurricane Irma Coverage
Hurricane Tracker: Follow Irma’s Powerful Path

Two Charged in Woman’s Shooting Death after Drug Deal Dispute

Posted 3:09 pm, September 11, 2017, by , Updated at 03:11PM, September 11, 2017

FALLS TOWNSHIP — Two men face homicide charges after the shooting death of a woman from Susquehanna County during an alleged drug deal.

State police said Micale Gumpper, 23, of Uniondale, died from a gunshot wound during a drug deal along Route 92 in Wyoming County Sunday night.

Jesse Long, 21, of Pittston, is charged with an open count of homicide.

Troopers said the victim and her boyfriend were following Long’s car in a van on Route 92 after a dispute over a drug deal at the River Crest housing development.

Long, who was a passenger in the car, began to fire several rounds from a handgun and one of the shots struck Gumpper in the front of the head as she was seated in the van. She was taken to Tyler Memorial Hospital and then flown to Geisinger-CMC in Scranton where she died from her injuries.

David Bohner, 24, of Tunkhannock, was the driver of the car and also faces an open count of homicide.

Developing story; check back for updates.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment