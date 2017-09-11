Suspected DUI Driver Hit Two Pedestrians in Schuylkill County

Watch Live: Hurricane Irma Coverage
Posted 11:34 pm, September 11, 2017

MAHANOY CITY -- A man is facing a slew of charges after police say he hit two pedestrians with his car, then ran off in Schuylkill County.

Police say Francis Green, 33, of Mahanoy City, was intoxicated when he hit two people early Sunday morning on East Mahanoy Street in Mahanoy City.

The victims had to be flown to the hospital.

Officers tracked Green to his home, and police said Green jumped out a second-floor window and onto a roof to try to get away.

Green faces aggravated assault while DUI, resisting arrest, and other charges.

