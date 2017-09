× State Police Searching for Bathroom Peeper

FLEMINGTON — State police are trying to track down a bathroom peeper in Clinton County.

It happened at a home in Flemington last week.

Troopers tell us a woman noticed a cell phone recording video of her outside her bathroom window.

The victim told authorities she grabbed a cup of bleach, threw it out the window, and the peeper took off.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Lamar.