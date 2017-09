Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK -- The second part of a paving project on a heavily traveled road in Wyoming County got underway Monday.

Crews started milling a stretch of West Tioga Street, from Mile Hill to the fire hall in Tunkhannock.

PennDOT says drivers should expect delays and backups.

The work is expected to last from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. through the end of the week.