In Lackawanna County, Marking the 16th Anniversary of the 9/11 Attacks

SCRANTON -- People gathered at McDade Park in Scranton Monday morning to mark the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Adam Rupert held his son in his arms, hoping to teach him the weight of the attacks, even at an early age.

“Even though he is real little, I want him to know what happened that day,” Rupert said.

People in McDade Park remembered the nearly 3,000 who lost their lives that day from New York City, to Washington D.C., to Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Army Staff Sergeant Earl Granville from Carbondale made a sacrifice of his own after the attacks.

“When I was deployed to Afghanistan, I lost my leg through the knee. I also lost two of my comrades, Specialist Derek Holland of Wind Gap and Major Scott Hagerty of Stillwater, Oklahoma,” SSG. Granville said.

Firefighters watched solemnly, knowing so many did what they could to save the innocent that day, but remembering change can be won today, too.

“Kindness is free,” Scranton Fire Chief Pat DeSarno said. “Kind words are very free, if you want to buy somebody a Dunkin Donuts coffee in line or just help somebody with something, kindness is free.”

In that spirit, firefighters honored their fellow first responders by ringing a bell. They said with every ring, brave souls know their duty is finished.

“Probably could feel the ones who have fallen looking over us,” Rupert said.

People in the crowd said although those nearly 3,000 people may be gone, they are certainly not forgotten in Scranton.