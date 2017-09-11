Jury Selection Begins in Deadly Crash Trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTROSE -- Jury selection began Monday in Susquehanna County for a man accused of causing a deadly crash that killed a U.S. Marine.

Arlan Taft from Tioga is charged with homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors say Taft was driving a water truck too fast when he crashed into traffic stopped on Route 92 near Springville in January of 2015.

The truck struck the vehicle of Staff Sergeant Andrew Stevens, killing him.

Stevens, who was originally from Springville, is survived by two sons.