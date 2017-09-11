Hey, HBO – we accept the ‘greatest backyard train local news has ever seen!’
Arrangements are being made and measurements are being taken for the backyard train, courtesy of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” with John Oliver.
On Sunday night’s show, Oliver showed some enthusiastic Talkback 16 calls about our backyard train and unveiled a new, larger, bigger, and better train layout featuring local area landmarks — and fireworks!
3 comments
Kate
😅 this is so great.
Ric
I posted on the other topic thread – that type of layout won’t last long in the backyard. It needs to be somewhere indoors, like the Marketplace at Steamtown.
Listen to the Rush.
Feel the Rush!!!