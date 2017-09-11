× Hey, HBO – we accept the ‘greatest backyard train local news has ever seen!’

Arrangements are being made and measurements are being taken for the backyard train, courtesy of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” with John Oliver.

.@WNEP We made you this new backyard train. You need to come get it. We aren't going to keep it. pic.twitter.com/sXQQTSCgxD — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) September 11, 2017

On Sunday night’s show, Oliver showed some enthusiastic Talkback 16 calls about our backyard train and unveiled a new, larger, bigger, and better train layout featuring local area landmarks — and fireworks!

I think we better hitch up a trailer, head to New York and pick this thing up, don't you?! https://t.co/ts9bUG2n53 — Jon Meyer (@JonMeyerWNEP) September 11, 2017