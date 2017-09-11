Watch Live: Hurricane Irma Coverage
Hurricane Tracker: Follow Irma’s Powerful Path

Hey, HBO – we accept the ‘greatest backyard train local news has ever seen!’

Posted 11:46 am, September 11, 2017, by

Arrangements are being made and measurements are being taken for the backyard train, courtesy of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” with John Oliver.

On Sunday night’s show, Oliver showed some enthusiastic Talkback 16 calls about our backyard train and unveiled a new, larger, bigger, and better train layout featuring local area landmarks —  and fireworks!

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

3 comments