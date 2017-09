× Fire Hits Storage Building in Luzerne County

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A building at a former go-kart track went up in flames in Luzerne County.

The fire started around 6 a.m. on Monday along St. John’s Road in Butler Township near Drums.

Authorities say the building was mostly filled with scrap metal and old wood.

No one was inside at the time of the fire in Luzerne County.