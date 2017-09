× Councilwoman’s Death Ruled Accidental

MAYFIELD — The death of a councilwoman from Lackawanna County has been ruled an accident.

Officials in Mayfield tell us Kristy Ryczak, 38, was found dead in Susquehanna County over the weekend after attending a concert.

State police found her vehicle Saturday off Route 11.

The Susquehanna County coroner says Ryczak died of injuries suffered in a fall down an embankment.