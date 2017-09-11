Banning Fracking for Good in the Delaware River Basin?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHERRY RIDGE TOWNSHIP -- There's a temporary ban on hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, for natural gas in part of the state, including most of Wayne and Pike Counties.

The agency that oversees the Delaware River and the area affecting it announced it will seek a permanent ban on fracking there.

The announcement came down Monday afternoon that the Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC) will decide later this week whether to start the process of adopting regulations to ban fracking in this part of the state for good.

That would mean public hearings over the next few months leading up to a decision that would be both welcomed and opposed by folks who live there.

For the better part of a decade, land in Wayne County and all the land within the Delaware River Basin has been free of fracking -- the process of drilling and then forcing water, sand, and chemicals at high pressure deep into the ground to break apart the shale, releasing natural gas.

"I think we need a permanent ban," said Annette Choynacki of Damascus Township. "Things are so dangerous now all over the world."

Choynacki lives in northern Wayne County where landowners have been fighting for permission to frack but have been stopped by the Delaware River Basin Commission. The commission includes representatives from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and the U.S. government.

Tom Shepstone writes a blog called Natural Gas Now and has been advocating to open up Wayne County for fracking. Shepstone wants the DRBC to consider the economic interest of the area, not just the environmental.

"There is no legitimate argument for this," Shepstone said. "They're catering to the interest of the extremely wealthy from Philly and New York City that want to make a wilderness of our area."

The agency hopes to adopt the new regulations banning fracking by December which means there will be at least one public hearing and you can believe both sides will speak out again as they did several years ago.

"I do believe that, right now, it's not a necessity for us to do extra disturbance and extra drilling. I think there's enough natural gas," said Kiki Alessi of Honesdale.

"Many countries in Europe have said no. I don't know why people want it other than money reasons. I understand a lot of people need money here," Choynacki said.

Pro-fracking folks believe they can win a case against the DRBC in court.

The agency will meet Wednesday near Philadelphia to decide whether to start the process of implementing a ban.