Abington Heights Teachers to Strike

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP — Teachers in the Abington Heights School District in Lackawanna County are going on strike starting Tuesday morning, the district announced.

Contract talks broke down last week.

The district in the Clarks Summit area offered teachers a 2 percent raise and asked them to pay $80 a month for health care.

The union rejected the offer and countered with an offer seeking a 2.5 percent salary increase for teachers and no changes to health care for one year.

“The union has not informed us how long they intend to strike, so we will send out daily updates to our community to let them know if we hear anything from the union about their decision about when they’d like to come back to school,” said Michael Mahon, Abington Heights Superintendent.

“I’m very supportive of teachers, and I love Abington Heights School District. My husband and I are both graduates. We hope that they come to an agreement and can work together very well to come to a solution quickly,” said parent Tricia Rubner.

The superintendent estimates the strike could last until the end of the month.