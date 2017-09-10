Two Charged After Stabbing, Brawl in Montour County

Watch Live: Hurricane Irma Coverage
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Two people are facing assault charges after a brawl in Montour County.

It happened just after midnight Sunday morning in a parking lot off Liberty Valley Road near Danville.

Troopers say Emily Daniel, 21, of Ocala, Florida, smashed a glass mug over one man’s head, and Phillip Walker, 39, of Ocala, Florida stabbed another man.

Walker was charged with aggravated assault. Daniel was charged with simple assault and harassment.

There’s no word on the condition of the victims.

