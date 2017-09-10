We'll take you to Beltzville State Park and introduce you to Team River Runner-Lehigh Valley, PA. They're an up and coming non profit organization that's making it easier for people with disabilities to enjoy kayaking again.
Team River Runner-Lehigh Valley, PA
