RailRiders Advance to Governors’ Cup Championship Series

Posted 6:47 pm, September 10, 2017

After beating Lehigh Valley 1-0, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders advanced to a second straight Governors' Cup Championship Series. The defending champions will take on Durham in the finals. After advancing, the RailRiders celebrated in the locker room.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

