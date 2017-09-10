Protect and Defend 5K in Memory of Officer Wilding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A small crowd ran and walked more than three miles through downtown Scranton Sunday morning in memory of a police officer killed in the line of duty.

Participants at the Protect and Defend 5K started at Courthouse Square and looped through the city's downtown.

The annual event, organized by the Lackawanna College Police Academy, honored late Scranton Police Officer John Wilding, who died in the line of duty in 2015.

Wilding graduated from the police academy a year before he died.

Money raised at the event in downtown Scranton will go to the Wilding Memorial Scholarship Fund, which supports cadets at the police academy.