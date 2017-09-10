Peckville Assembly of God Holds 9/11 Memorial Service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLAKELY -- People gathered at Peckville Assembly of God Church on Route 6 Sunday to commemorate the September 11th attacks and honor those who were killed.

Bagpipes played and a flag was draped over the altar.

Several first responders who were at Ground Zero that fateful day 16 years ago shared their stories.

"I'm really moved, and the reason why I'm here is because of the fact that after 9/11, all of the support that we got not only from people in New York City, but throughout the country and throughout the world that came and supported us. So it's only fitting that I can come back here and help communities recognize this day," said Bill Hines, retired fire chief, New York Fire Department.

People said that even 16 years after the September 11th attacks, their memories of the events remain very fresh.