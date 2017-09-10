Memorial Service at Kingston Armory for Soldiers Killed in Train Wreck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- For the last 15 years, September 11th has been a national day of mourning, but some soldiers and families have been mourning on that day for much longer.

A memorial service was held at the 109th Field Artillery Armory in Wilkes-Barre to honor the 33 soldiers killed in a train wreck on September 11, 1950.

Members of the 109th Regiment were on their way to training camp during the Korean War when their train was hit in Ohio.

Newswatch 16 spoke with a veteran who survived the deadly wreck and comes to the ceremony every year.

"It makes me realize that people haven't forgotten, which is important because now with the nation having a 9/11, this happened on 9/11, but way back in 1950, so they are two real significant dates, one for the valley, one for the nation," said Joe Anistranski of Hanover Township.

The annual memorial service has expanded to remember those who died on September 11, 2001.