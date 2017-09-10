Local Woman, Family Riding out Storm in Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRADENTON, Fla. -- A woman from Lackawanna County, who moved with her family to a community south of Tampa, is currently riding out Hurricane Irma

"It's very windy. It's very rainy. The palm trees are bent. The rain is really bad," said Jenn Sholi.

And it will likely get worse for the Clarks Summit native, whose home may be in the direct path of Hurricane Irma.

The eye of the storm is expected to pass her neighborhood near Bradenton, Florida just after midnight.

Jenn thought of evacuating with her three children, but getting a tank-full of gas was impossible.

Her home is far enough away from Florida's gulf coast, so she does not have to worry about flooding.

But when Irma strikes her area, about an hour south of Tampa, she expects wind gusts of 90-100 miles per hour to pound her house. It is something the woman from Lackawanna County never expected back in 2011, when she moved to Florida to take a job.

"This is a nice place to live, but I miss the safety and security of northeast Pennsylvania. You really don't get dangerous, life-threatening situations like this. You get blizzards. You get snow, but they are all feasible to deal with. This is a totally different situation. This is unlike anything I have ever seen before," Sholi said.

Sholi says she expects to be without electricity for several days after the hurricane passes. She estimates she has enough food and water for about a week.