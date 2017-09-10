Interstate 80 Closed near Danville

Watch Live: Hurricane Irma Coverage
September 10, 2017

DANVILLE — Interstate 80 westbound is closed at mile 226, just east of the Danville exit due to a crash.

According to PennDOT, the westbound lanes are closed so a crashed tractor-trailer can be removed.

Drivers are being detoured off the interstate at the Buckhorn exit (232) in Columbia County.

A detour is in place using Route 42, Route 11, and Route 54.

PennDOT said the closure could last several hours.

There is no word on any injuries or what caused the crash.

