Friends Remember Jane Train

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- Friends and family came out to celebrate the life of a musician from Luzerne County who died after a crash in Florida.

Dozens of people gathered at Old Tyme Charley's in Plains Township Sunday night in memory of Janet Rains, better known as Jane Train of the local band M-80.

Rains was on tour in Florida managing the band Adrenaline Mob in July when the RV they were riding in was hit by a tractor trailer.

One band member was killed. Rains suffered severe burns and was taken off life support last month.

Her close friends believe she would want them to celebrate her life and their memories together.

"She's crying right now, good tears. I guarantee it. She's thrilled. She's the type of girl that if she had a dollar in her pocket and I needed two, she'd get me two. That's the way she was," said Jason McCloe of Wilkes-Barre.