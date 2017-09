Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP -- A night of fun, food, and good company was held for first responders in Lackawanna County Saturday night.

Abington community members organized the appreciation event held at the Ramada Inn near Clarks Summit.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 the event was a way of thanking first responders for putting their lives at risk every day.

About 150 people attended the event in Lackawanna County.