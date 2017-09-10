Firefighters Walk More Than 30 Miles To Honor 9/11 Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIFFLINBURG -- A marathon is 26 miles. These firefighters walked for that and another eight miles.

They made this challenging hike from Lycoming County all the way to the finish in Mifflinburg, motivated by the men and women from the New York City Fire Department, and other agencies who gave their lives trying to save others during the September 11th attacks.

During the long walk, friends and strangers on the side of the road cheered them on.

“Very proud of our community, proud of our family, proud of friends. It makes you really enjoy this weather and be thankful for their support and the reason behind it,” said Nicole Shoemaker of Mifflinburg.

People walked 34.3 miles to Mifflinburg to honor the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the September 11th terror attacks.

“With everything that surrounds 9/11, this walk was something that touched near and dear to my heart, just the sacrifice the young men and women made that day to save people they didn't know,” said Richard Miller of Penns Creek.

Fire trucks rode alongside firefighters carrying flags.

People joined in along the route to show support even those who were born after the terror attacks.

“This should always be at the back of their minds and this is possible and we should be looking towards the men and women that help with our freedom,” said Miller.