Celebrating Nicholson Bridge Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NICHOLSON -- There were clear, sunny skies and a fall-like breeze for Nicholson Bridge Day in Wyoming County on Sunday.

The event celebrates the Nicholson Bridge, also known as the Tunkhannock Creek Viaduct, which was built more than 100 years ago.

In the shadow of the great bridge on Main Street in Nicholson, dozens of area vendors sold everything from arts and crafts to antiques and even delicious food.

People could also check out fire demonstrations and other displays at the borough fire hall.