SCRANTON -- Some people went for a swim with some pups in Scranton Sunday.

Montage Mountain Resort hosted its Bark in the Waterpark event to mark the end of its summer season.

Pups and their owners could splash around in the wave pool, check out goodies from area vendors, and even practice some doggy yoga or "doga."

Money raised will benefit WNEP's Ryan's Run 8, which raises money for kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.