JESSUP -- Bikers revved their engines in honor of a fallen veteran in Lackawanna County.

Sunday marked the 10th annual Sgt. Jan Michael Argonish Motorcycle Ride in Jessup.

Dozens of bikers took part in the ride Sunday morning, then gathered outside the Jessup Hose Company on Hill Street.

The ride is held in memory of Argonish, a Peckville native, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2007.

This year's ride also coincided with the display of the traveling Korean War Memorial in Lackawanna County.