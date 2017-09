Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JESSUP -- A traveling Korean War Memorial made a stop in Jessup Saturday.

The memorial is on display at the Jessup Hose Company No. 2 on Hill Street.

A special ceremony honored both fallen Korean War veterans and all veterans from Lackawanna County.

"It's a great tribute to all Korean War veterans and I'm very happy to be here." Dick Broxton, Korean War veteran.

The memorial will be on display through 5 p.m. Sunday.