Southern Columbia hosted an ALS awareness night on Friday, in honor of Tigers fan, John Reed. Reed is the father of a former player and he's formed a special bond with the local football community. Not only have they helped spread awareness with an ALS walk, but they even help the Reed family with things like yard work. The school helped raise money, and sold t-shirts that said "Team Reed." Tigers head coach Jim Roth helped arrange the event, along with John's wife, Beth. Reed showed his appreciation with a gift: an autographed picture of Steve Gleason, the former New Orleans Saint, who also suffers from the disease. It was a night the Reed family won't soon forget.
Southern Columbia Hosts ALS Awareness Night
-
New Southern Columbia Turf Field Ready in Time
-
Central Columbia football
-
Super 16: 2017 Football Countdown Rankings
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 2017
-
Super 16: Team #1 Southern Columbia Tigers
-
-
High School Football Schedule WEEK #3 2017
-
Cam Young Talks Future at Bloomsburg
-
Union County Man Who Went Missing While Swimming in North Carolina Found Dead
-
Super 16: Team #5 Schuylkill Haven Hurricanes
-
Marcus Williams Preps for Lions Club All-Star Game
-
-
Cancer Survivor Celebration in Schuylkill County
-
Playground in Memory of Child nears Completion
-
Former Eagles Kicker David Akers Discusses When Kids Should Pick Up The Sport