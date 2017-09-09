Southern Columbia Hosts ALS Awareness Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Southern Columbia hosted an ALS awareness night on Friday, in honor of Tigers fan, John Reed. Reed is the father of a former player and he's formed a special bond with the local football community. Not only have they helped spread awareness with an ALS walk, but they even help the Reed family with things like yard work. The school helped raise money, and sold t-shirts that said "Team Reed." Tigers head coach Jim Roth helped arrange the event, along with John's wife, Beth. Reed showed his appreciation with a gift: an autographed picture of Steve Gleason, the former New Orleans Saint, who also suffers from the disease. It was a night the Reed family won't soon forget.