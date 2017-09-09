Hurricane Tracker: Follow Irma’s Powerful Path

Prison Librarian Accused of Sexual Contact with Inmate

Posted 7:02 pm, September 9, 2017, by

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP — A librarian at a prison in Luzerne County is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with an inmate.

Karen Stroup of Berwick has been charged with institutional sexual assault.

The alleged assault took place from early June until the end of July at SCI Retreat in Luzerne County.

