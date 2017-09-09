Prison Librarian Accused of Sexual Contact with Inmate
NEWPORT TOWNSHIP — A librarian at a prison in Luzerne County is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with an inmate.
Karen Stroup of Berwick has been charged with institutional sexual assault.
The alleged assault took place from early June until the end of July at SCI Retreat in Luzerne County.
magicmikexxsm
really did the prisoner rat her out, should have been glad it wasn’t a guy having sex with him……lol
Lance
Beats the dewey decimal system
magicmikexxsm
ask a kid today what the dewey decimal system is, bet they don’t know.
Lance
Ask them what a library is…
Robert
OH NO! Not the naughty librarian!