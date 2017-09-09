Hurricane Tracker: Follow Irma’s Powerful Path

New Playhouse Open at Aylesworth Park

Posted 7:14 pm, September 9, 2017, by

JERMYN -- A new playhouse is open at a park in Lackawanna County.

The Back to School Bash and Ribbon Cutting event was held at Aylesworth Park in Jermyn on Saturday.

People came together to check out the new playhouse which is now open to the public.

The new Victorian-style house is 12 by 20 feet.

Fidelity Bank recently donated money to construct the little house in the playground area.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment