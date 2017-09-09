New Playhouse Open at Aylesworth Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERMYN -- A new playhouse is open at a park in Lackawanna County.

The Back to School Bash and Ribbon Cutting event was held at Aylesworth Park in Jermyn on Saturday.

People came together to check out the new playhouse which is now open to the public.

The new Victorian-style house is 12 by 20 feet.

Fidelity Bank recently donated money to construct the little house in the playground area.