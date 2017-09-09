Making Blueberry Cobbler Jelly

Meet the man behind Annie's Country Kitchen wholesome foods. Jackie Lewandoski visits with Lee Jamison, who carries on in his aunt's footsteps canning delicious jams, jellies and a whole line of "good for you" foods. We drop by when he is making a bountiful batch of his famous blueberry cobbler jelly.
