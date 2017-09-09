Hurricane Tracker: Follow Irma’s Powerful Path

Fundraiser for Family Hit by Vehicle

Posted 7:08 pm, September 9, 2017, by

SCRANTON -- A fundraiser was held for a family hit by a vehicle.

Marywood University and Wilkes University teamed up for the benefit held at Marywood University on Saturday.

Nina Herbst is a former assistant soccer coach at Marywood and a Wilkes alumna.

Nina, her husband, their four children, and another young relative were hit by a vehicle last month while walking in their neighborhood in Luzerne County.

Money raised at Saturday's soccer game will go to help pay the family's medical bills while they recover.

Friends were also selling scarves to raise money for the Herbst family.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

