Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Runners made their way through McDade park in Scranton on Saturday for the largest cross country invitational in our area.

Around 19 varsity teams and more than a dozen JV teams took part in the race.

In all, more than 600 athletes participated. The top 25 finishers in each division get trophies.

This was the 24th year for the event.