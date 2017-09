Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON -- Runners and walkers laced up to keep literacy alive in the community.

The Pittston Library held its annual Book It Through Pittston 5K on Saturday.

The race stepped off around 9 a.m. and participants made their way around the city.

Money raised at the annual race goes to library programs.

The library is starting an adult literacy program and will soon offer GED, college, work prep, and computer classes.