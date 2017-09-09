9/11 Memorial Service in Monroe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP -- It's been nearly 16 years since the deadliest strike on U.S. soil.

On Saturday, people came together in Monroe County to remember the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11.

People gathered at the Tannersville War Memorial underneath cloudy skies.

A firefighter's helmet and police hat sat on top of a mantle to honor the first responders who died trying to save the lives of people stuck in the two towers of the World Trade Center.

"For some people, 16 years ago was yesterday. 16 years ago, I fought in the battle of LZ X-Ray in 1965. To me, that was yesterday. That's over 55 years ago, but the memories of what occurred you don't forget," said Tom Bowditch, American Legion Post 903.

Patriot Day is a national day of service and remembrance.

Names of the all the victims were printed on a flag. From Ground Zero, to the Pentagon, to a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, nearly 3,000 people were killed on that fateful September 11 morning.

More than 400 of them were first responders.

"It is their job. That's what they wanted to do. Policemen, firemen, that's their job," said Charles Hamberger of Tannersville.

Hamberger says first responders need to be honored every day.

"And that support can be as little as step aside so they can do their job. It doesn't mean just saying thank you, it can mean assisting them, giving them water," said Bowditch.

The American Legion plans to hold another memorial service on September 11.