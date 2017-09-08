LIVE High School Football Scores
Hurricane Tracker: Follow Irma’s Powerful Path

Williamsport vs Hazleton

Posted 11:39 pm, September 8, 2017, by

Hazleton proved it could play big time football last week, limiting Wyoming Valley West to 15 points, and face the fast Millionaires with the same goal.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s