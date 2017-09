× Wilkes-Barre Man Arrested After Exposing Himself Near a School Bus

WILKES-BARRE — A 69-year-old man is locked up after officers responded to a complaint of him exposing himself and urinating near a school bus on Friday morning.

Rafael Cespedes, of Wilkes-Barre, was in plain view of students and parents on South Washington Street when the incident occurred.

He faces charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct after the incident in Luzerne County.