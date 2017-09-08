× Students Protest After Principal’s Alleged Firing

PALMERTON — Dozens of Palmerton Area High School Students protested their principal’s apparent firing this week.

Many of the students walked out of class Friday and staged a protest on the school’s front lawn.

“She was fired without any reason given to us and she was the best principal that Palmerton has ever seen,” student Sierra Hahn said. “She changed this town completely. There is so much more Bomber pride in Palmerton.”

Students tell Newswatch 16 they were given an “illegal absence” for participating in the protest.

Some parents of students at the high school are also upset about the alleged firing because they haven’t been told much.

“You know, there are two sides to every story,” Matthew Wentz, whose son goes to Palmerton High said. “My biggest problem is, I know the school board has been totally silent about this and I have no idea why and I think that’s why a lot of the students are angry and why a lot of the parents seem to be angry about the whole situation.

Newswatch 16 went to the school district’s main office to speak to the superintendent and find out more about what happened. A person with the district would only speak to us through an intercom from outside the of the building. She told us the superintendent had no comment.

Students are hoping the protest for Husar will get the school district’s attention, and bring back their principal to the school.

“She drives three hours round-trip to school every day and she cares about every single student here and we all love her dearly and just want her back,” Hahn said.

Newswatch 16 could not get ahold of the principal and our call to the school board has yet to be returned.