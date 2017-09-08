State Police Welcome 90 New Troopers

Ninety Cadets are becoming Troopers today at the graduation ceremony of the 149th Class of the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. pic.twitter.com/Q5MaVZY7M4 — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 8, 2017

HARRISBURG – A new class of state troopers graduated Friday from the State Police Academy.

Commissioner Tyree Blocker announced that 90 cadets graduated from the academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the state.

The men and women represent the 149th graduating cadet class.

Cadet William Golden, from Lackawanna County, spoke on behalf of the graduating class.

The graduates have been assigned to the following troops:

Troop A, Greensburg

Bradley J. Ditzler of Somerset County

Corri L. Hannon of Erie County

Steven W. Papuga of Cambria County

John M. Prunier of Indiana County

Branden L. Snyder of Somerset County

Troop A, Indiana

Daniel L. Bradley of Westmoreland County

Adam P. Derco of Westmoreland County

Andrew J. Wyandt of Blair County

Troop B, Belle Vernon

Nicholas G. Romano of Allegheny County

Troop B, Uniontown

Ted A. Dillon of Washington County

Colin J. Harrer of Westmoreland County

Ian P. James of Westmoreland County

Justin S. Rokavec of Centre County

Matthew C. Shiner of Lake County, OH

Jason R. Tanner of Lawrence County

Lauren J. Vernail of Westmoreland County

Anthony D. Vittone, Jr. of Westmoreland County

Joshua D. Wiskeman of Westmoreland County

Troop B, Washington

Marco Crivelli of Beaver County

Gregory T. McGee of Allegheny County

Troop D, Butler

Travis J. Buckshire of Butler County

Matthew M. Lesnett of Allegheny County

Troop D, Kittanning

Jacob T. Beers of Allegheny County

Troop D, Mercer

Alexis L. McBride of Mercer County

Mark A. Neugebauer of Mercer County

Troop D, New Castle

Matthew J. Hosey of Allegheny County

Troop E, Corry

Eric R. Conroe of Erie County

Troop E, Erie

William L. Bell III of Erie County

Troop E, Franklin

Nicholas P. Schmader of Clarion County

Troop E, Meadville

Nicholas A. Toscano of Erie County

Troop F, Coudersport

Jesse R. Makelke of Erie County

Devin A. Nicholson of Jefferson County

Troop F, Emporium

Chandra M. Baughman of Clearfield County

Garrett R. Hildebrand of Armstrong County

Troop F, Lamar

Damon M. Braniff

Troop F, Mansfield

Aaron R. Edwards

Troop F, Montoursville

Andrew M. Dalkiewicz of Columbia County

Chad S. Daugherty of Tioga County

Troop F, Selinsgrove

Joseph M. Civello of Ocean, NJ

Elisha P. Remener of Northumberland County

Troop F, Stonington

Jordan O. Judson

Zachary F. Martini of Columbia County

Troop H, Carlisle

Justin R. Achenbach of Lebanon County

Cody R. Greenawalt of Franklin County

Troop H, Chambersburg

Justin L. Brown of Lackawanna County

Lucas G. Riley of Adams County

Troop H, Harrisburg

Vincent J. Fye of Lebanon County

Troop H, Lykens

Donald K. Davis of York County

Dariusz M. Stalica of Passaic, NJ

Joshua J. Yaworski of Clearfield County

Troop H, Newport

Cody D. Booher of Huntingdon County

Robert E. Brallier of Bedford County

Matthew F. Chester of Mifflin County

Christopher M. Fritz of Berks County

Brandon S. Haney of Clearfield County

Troop H, York

Corey T. Heimbach of Berks County

Steven Knickel of York County

Jonathan T. Lear of Berks County

David A. Owens of Centre County

Timothy A. Reynolds of York County

Kelly A. Scarnati of Jefferson County

Troop J, Embreeville

Riley M. Ferris of Philadelphia County

Derek J. Paquette of Philadelphia County

Evan M. Worth of Ocean, NJ

Troop J, Lancaster

Jeremy W. Houser of Chester County

Brandon R. Jacquette of Delaware County

Noe Vargas of Middlesex, NJ

Shane M. Walton of Luzerne County

Troop K, Media

Wayne Butler-Miletto of Bucks County

Antonio V. Stauffer of Allegheny County

Troop K, Philadelphia

Robert E. Arias of Bergen, NJ

Amanda M. Concha of Philadelphia County

Anthony J. DiPietro of Philadelphia County

Shareef Mays of Berks County

Ryan J. Tierney of Montgomery County

Troop L, Jonestown

Kenneth M. Dahler of Hunterdon, NJ

Troop L, Reading

Michael C. Petrozino of Schuylkill County

Troop M, Bethlehem

Richard D. Pietrulewicz of Lehigh County

Troop M, Dublin

Brennan M. Long of Bucks County

Troop M, Fogelsville

Colin S. Carey of Lackawanna County

Troop N, Fern Ridge

William F. Golden of Lackawanna County

Garrett T. Lare of Morris, NJ

Edward D. Roll, Jr. of Sussex, NJ

Evan J. Thomas of Wayne County

Troop N, Hazleton

Jordyn K. Homyak of Carbon County

Troop P, Towanda

Gregory A. Pimm of Luzerne County

Scott M. Shipman of Sullivan County

Justin W. Walton of Chester County

Troop N, Stroudsburg

Israel A. Giron of Pike County

Troop P, Towanda

Kevin G. Kugler of Lackawanna County