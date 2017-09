Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON -- A special tribute for 9/11 preceded Friday night's football game at Hazleton.

The ceremony started with a gun salute and a trumpeter sounded "Taps" at Harman Geist Memorial Field.

Folks sang "God Bless America" and the band played the National Anthem to mark the 16th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

First responders also took to the field before the Cougars game with Williamsport.