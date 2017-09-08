LIVE High School Football Scores
Hurricane Tracker: Follow Irma’s Powerful Path

Pittston Area vs Dallas

Posted 11:38 pm, September 8, 2017, by

Pittston Area is fresh off a good win at Tunkhannock, while Dallas struggled  the first two weeks of the season.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s