× Paving Work to Begin on Scranton Streets

SCRANTON — It should be a smoother drive through parts of Scranton thanks to a big new paving project that’s about to get underway.

Officials with the city of Scranton have signed off on a paving project to fix up more streets in the city.

Drivers say potholes are taking a toll on their cars and it’s about time something gets done.

Harold Bauer has lived in Scranton all his life and says streets on East Mountain like Wintermantle Avenue and Laurel Drive are in bad shape.

“The roads are being torn up a lot,” said Bauer. “They are being torn up everywhere you go and it is really rough. I just got a new vehicle over there and it is just rough on it especially when you are going over those pave cuts.”

Bauer says drivers have to either avoid the potholes or drive through them hoping they don’t cause serious damages.

City officials are hoping with new paving project drivers will have one less thing to worry about.

Sections of East Mountain, Green Ridge, West Scranton, Keyser Valley, South Scranton, and Minooka will all see improvements to the streets and avenues when the $1.3 million city paving project begins later this month.

The streets weren’t so bad where Joseph Churilla lives on East Mountain but still, any kind of improvement helps.

“The rest of the area is in dire straits,” Churilla said. “A lot of roads need to be paved more so that the roads right here but we will take it.”

Bauer says he excited for the smooth new roads coming down his street.

“Anywhere I can find new pavement I try to take that route.”

Officials are hoping to start repaving the streets of Scranton in the next couple weeks. When the work will be completed depends on the weather.