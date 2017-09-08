× Osterhout Free Library Holds Annual Fundraising Gala in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE — The Osterhout Free Library hosted its annual fundraising gala Friday night at the Westmoreland Club in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

WNEP’s Julie Sidoni emceed the event alongside Magic 93’S Frankie Warren.

The gala this year was themed, “Under The Tuscan Sun,” and featured cocktails, followed by dinner, dancing, and a silent auction.

WNEP-TV is a proud sponsor of the annual gala held in Luzerne County.