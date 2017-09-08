LIVE High School Football Scores
Hurricane Tracker: Follow Irma’s Powerful Path

Osterhout Free Library Holds Annual Fundraising Gala in Luzerne County

Posted 9:37 pm, September 8, 2017, by , Updated at 08:11PM, September 8, 2017

WILKES-BARRE — The Osterhout Free Library hosted its annual fundraising gala Friday night at the Westmoreland Club in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

WNEP’s Julie Sidoni emceed the event alongside Magic 93’S Frankie Warren.

The gala this year was themed, “Under The Tuscan Sun,” and featured cocktails, followed by dinner, dancing, and a silent auction.

WNEP-TV is a proud sponsor of the annual gala held in Luzerne County.

 

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s